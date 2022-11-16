  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Synthesis, Knight In Hooves, Priceless Gold and Touch Of Grey shine 

November 16, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Synthesis, Knight In Hooves, Priceless Gold and Touch Of Grey shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Caesars Palace (rb), John Connor (rb) 39. They moved attractively.

1000m: Polished Girl (Suraj), Ashwa Yudhvir (M. Naveen) 1-9, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Smile Of Beauty (Rayan), Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Multidimensional - Skylight Express) (Shinde), Love (M. Naveen) 43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Star Concept (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Peyo (Manjunath), Star Glory (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Caracas (Qureshi) 1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Synthesis (Suraj), Bold Act (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Adarsh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former pleased. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Sir Tyrrell (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved fluently. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed. Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Star Citizen (Indrajeet) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Emma (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.