Synthesis, High Speed Dive, Bruce Almighty, River Of Gold and Vysa impress

November 30, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Synthesis, High Speed Dive, Bruce Almighty, River Of Gold and Vysa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: The Sovereign Orb (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Expect) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angel Glory) (Rayan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Walvis Bay (Indrajeet) 46. Moved freely. Auspicious Queen (Suraj) 44. In fine trim. Magnetic (A. Velu), African Gold (R. Pradeep) 45. They finished together.

1000m: River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Vysa (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Chagall (Kirtish) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Easy.

1600m: Bruce Almighty (Salman), Measure Of Time (Arshad) 1-58, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. They eased up in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Limited Edition (Arshad), Spacex (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Latter slowly out. Synthesis (Suraj), Appsara (Shinde) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. Former showed out. High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly.

