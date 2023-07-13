Synthesis, Destroyer, Klimt, King Of War, Time and Waikiki please

July 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Synthesis, Destroyer, Klimt, King Of War, Time and Waikiki pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Own Legacy (Vishal) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Galaticus (Shinde) 44.5. Easy. The Godfather (Yash) 45. Moved on the bit. Long Lease (Suraj) 45. Moved freely. Leopard Rock (Yash) 43. In fine trim. Savvy Chic (Hasib) 43. In fine shape. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 42. Strode out well. Chiraag (rb), Pettes Love (B. Nayak) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. King Of War (Shinde), Golden Time (rg) 1-14, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-9, 600/42. A good display. Septimius Severus (Hasib), High Tribute (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/43.5. They moved on the bit. Kushaq (Likith) 1-16, 600/43. In fine condition. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Klimt (Akram) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Seminole Wind (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dear Lady (G. Vivek) 1-13, 600/42. Strode out well. Mystikos (Shinde) 1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Time (Hasib) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Top Dancer (Inayat), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. A fit pair.

1200m: Multisided (Arul), Kallania (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Cyrenius (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Granpar (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Knight In Hooves (Prabhakaran), Crown Witness (Kiran N) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They worked well. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), Flying Brave (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Destroyer (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Elpenor (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Shape well.

1400m: Clockwise (C. Umesh), Elizabeth Regina (Inayat) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-59, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Ozark (T.S. Jodha) 1-44, (1,400-600) 1-4.5. Jumped out well. Caesar Palace (Inayat) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out smartly. Riveting (R. Pradeep) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56. Took a good jump.

