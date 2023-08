Synthesis and Neziah excel

August 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Synthesis and Neziah excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 22).

Inner sand: 1000m: Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-9, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 1200m: Neziah (Hindu S), Starkova (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Mystical Markabah (rb), Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Synthesis (Shinde), Born King (Tejeshwar) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT