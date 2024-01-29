GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Synthesis, Ahead Of My Time and Irish Gold impress

January 29, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Synthesis, Ahead Of My Time and Irish Gold impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Showman (Aniket) 42. Easy. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 39. Moved freely. Higher Love (Mosin), Empower (P. Shinde) 41. Pair level. Ataash (Mosin) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Koenig (Mosin), Etoile (P. Shinde) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Celestina (Vinod Shinde), Volare (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Prince Igor (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Urged. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Blazing Bay (Prasad) 51, 600/39. Urged. Aerodynamic (Neeraj), Malet Spring (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Kingsland (Vinod Shinde), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Rising Power (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Into The Storm (Santosh) 53, 600/39. Urged. Midas Touch (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Pure For Sure (H.M. Akshay), Fremont (Santosh) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Magical Star (I. Shaikh), Lord Eric (H. Gore) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Friends First (H. Gore), Dashmesh Dancer (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dufy (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Cipher (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Rasputin (Zervan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Regina Memorablis (V. Bunde), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Aperol (Santosh), Winter Agenda (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Irish Gold (H. Gore) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Desert Classic (Zervan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. Trigger (Merchant), Murwara Princess (Prasad) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-40, 600/42. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani), Kamaria (app) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished well clear.

1600m: Double Scotch (J. Chinoy) 1-55, 1400/1-39, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed in the last part. Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 1-49, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cascade (app), Helsinki (app) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Ekla Cholo (Prasad), Major Saab (Merchant) 1-6, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

Race track:

1000m: Definitely (Nazil) 1-1, 600/36. Pushed. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-00, 600/35. Moved impressively. Phanta (Aniket), Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mighty Wings (Nazil), Stunning Visual (Shahrukh) 1-00, 600/35. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.