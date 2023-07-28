Swift should come good in J.E. Hughes Trophy

July 28, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Pune:

The bottom-weighted filly Swift, who ran second in her last start at Bengaluru, should make amends in the J.E. Hughes Trophy, the chief event of Friday’s (July 28) races here at Pune. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Fashion Icon (7) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 2. Esfir (8) S. A. Amit 59.5, 3. Midas Touch (12) Bhawani 58, 4. Don’t Be Shy (10) Ranjane 57.5, 5. Dufy (6) Trevor 57.5, 6. Mighty Wings (9) K. Nazil 57, 7. Volare (2) P. Shinde 57, 8. Adamas (3) Yash Narredu 56.5, 9. Leo The Lion (Late Michigan) (5) Aniket 53, 10. Come Back Please (4) Prasad 50, 11. Zacapa (1) Mustakim 50 and 12. Dagger’s Strike (11) Parmar 49.

1. ADAMAS, 2. DUFY, 3. FASHION ICON

2. BUSHTOPS PLATE (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. She Is On Fire (2) Zervan 59, 2. Sea The Sun (6) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 3. Jerusalem (5) H. Gore 58, 4. Hagibis (9) Peter 57.5, 5. Hooves Of Thunder (14) H.M. Akshay 56.5, 6. Alpha Domino (10) Neeraj 56, 7. Transcend (1) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. Chat (11) Trevor 55.5, 9. Kimiko (12) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 10. Luminosity (8) Kaviraj 55.5, 11. Mastery (13) M.S. Deora 55, 12. Wild Hammer (7) Mustakim 55, 13. Balius Warrior (4) Aniket 52.5 and 14. Amber Knight (3) Shubham 51.5.

1. TRANSCEND, 2. SEA THE SUN, 3. CHAT

3. CLASSIC TALK PLATE (1,000m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Dragon Wings (1) Aniket 56, 2. Lively Mister (13) S.J. Sunil 56, 3. Sonic Boom (14) S.A. Amit 56, 4. Ugly Truth (10) Neeraj 56, 5. Armoury (9) Yash Narredu 54.5, 6. Atomic Angel (3) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Collateral (4) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 8. Enchanting Empress (12) Shelar 54.5, 9. Miss American Pie (8) Parmar 54.5, 10. Moonlight Kiss (2) Mustakim 54.5, 11. Nirvana (11) C. Umesh 54.5, 12. Racing Romance (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 13. Sorrento Secret (6) J. Chinoy 54.5 and 14. Zafirah (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. RACING ROMANCE, 3. UGLY TRUTH

4. J.E. HUGHES TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Coeur De Lion (9) Mustakim 60.5, 2. Baby Bazooka (7) K. Nazil 59, 3. Gazino (1) S. Zervan 59, 4. Star Romance (12) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Windermere (5) Peter 56, 6. Magileto (6) Parmar 55.5, 7. Raffaello (10) Akshay Kumar 55, 8. Cellini (11) S. Saqlain 52, 9. Exotic Queen (3) Merchant 52, 10. Judy Blue Eyes (8) Zeeshan 51.5, 11. Rambler (13) P. Vinod 50.5, 12. Superlative (2) Neeraj 50.5 and 13. Swift (4) N. Bhosale 49.

1. SWIFT, 2. MAGILETO, 3. CELLINI

5. P. HADOW TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Arabian Phoenix (14) K. Nazil 61, 2. Arcana (3) Aniket 60, 3. Majestic Warrior (8) Mustakim 59, 4. Dexa (10) C.S. Jodha 56, 5. It’s My Time (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Lord And Master (11) Zervan 54.5, 7. Empower (4) S. Saqlain 54, 8. Red Merlot (12) S. Kamble 54, 9. Dali Swirl (13) Merchant 53, 10. Souza (7) N. Bhosale 53, 11. Lit (7) P. Dhebe 52.5, 12. Ginsburg (2) Peter 52, 13. Willy Wonkaa (9) S.J. Sunil 52 and 14. Vincent Van Gogh (5) Kaviraj 50.5.

1. IT’S MY TIME, 2. VINCENT VAN GOGH, 3. LORD AND MASTER

6. SELFIE STAR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Jetfire (6) Parmar 60, 2. Pure (7) P. Dhebe 59.5, 3. Sim Sim (1) S. Saqlain 58, 4. Commandment (9) P. Shinde 57, 5. Northern Singer (11) Mustakim 57, 6. Demetrius (8) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 7. Intense Belief (2) Trevor 54.5, 8. Rhythm Of Nature (10) Prasad 54, 9. Sentinel (5) Bhawani 54, 10. Toussaint (12) Neeraj 53.5, 11. Walshy (4) S.J. Sunil 53.5 and 12. Spirit Bay (3) H. Gore 50.

1. COMMANDMENT, 2. SIM SIM, 3. SPIRIT BAY

7. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Alpine Star (10) Mustakim 62, 2. Doc Martin (11) H. Gore 62, 3. Magnanimous (6) Bhawani 62, 4. Goldiva (1) Trevor 61.5, 5. Bombay (8) Aniket 60.5, 6. Sky Hawk (9) Peter 60, 7. Otello (5) Ranjane 59.5, 8. Precioso (3) Shelar 59.5, 9. Sweet Emotion (12) Parmar 59, 10. The Flutist (2) C.S. Jodha 59, 11. Speculator (7) N.B. Kuldeep 57.5, 12. Stunning Visual (13) K. Nazil 57.5 and 13. Tabriz (4) Prasad 56.5.

1. ALPINE STAR, 2. DOC MARTIN, 3. GOLDIVA

Day’s Best: IT’S MY TIME

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot : 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.