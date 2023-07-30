Swift lives up her billing in J.E. Hughes Trophy

July 30, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly Swift, ridden by apprentice Navnath Bhosale, won the J.E. Hughes Trophy, the chief event of Sunday’s (July 30) races. The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain.

1. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (Div. II): ADAMAS (Yash Narredu) 1, Zacapa (Mustakim) 2, Fashion Icon (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Come Back Please (S.G. Prasad) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 28.05s. ₹29 (w), 19, 35 and 19 (p). SHP: 94, FP: 382, Q: 217, Tanala: 1,540 and 404. Favourite: Dufy. Owner & Trainer: Mr. M. Narredu.

2. BUSHTOPS PLATE: SEA THE SUN (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Transcend (T.S. Jodha) 2, Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 3 and Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Amber Knight. 4, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 54.47s. ₹23 (w), 15, 27 and 16 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 102, Q: 54, Tanala: 289 and 131. Favourite: Sea The Sun. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. CLASSIC TALK PLATE: MISS AMERICAN PIE (N.S. Parmar) 1, Zafirah (C.S. Jodha) 2, Racing Romance (Chouhan) 3 and Armoury (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 00.29s. ₹64 (w), 15, 21 and 18 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 692, Q: 246, Tanala: 922 and 320. Favourite: Ugly Truth. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

4. J.E. HUGHES TROPHY: SWIFT (N. Bhosale) 1, Gazino (T.S. Jodha) 2, Magileto (Parmar) 3 and Cellini (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Windermere. 3/4, 2 and Lnk. 1m, 10.43s. ₹24 (w), 14, 38 and 21 (p). SHP: 251, FP: 409, Q: 242, Tanala: 1,448 and 342. Favourite: Swift. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. P. HADOW TROPHY : IT’S MY TIME (Akshay Kumar) 1, Lord And Master (T.S. Jodha) 2, Lit (P. Dhebe) 3 and Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj) 4. 2-1/2, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m, 26.98s. ₹17 (w), 15, 18 and 33 (p). SHP: 91, FP: 123, Q: 101, Tanala: 1,521 and 614. Favourite: It’s My Time. Owners: Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mr. Munchi P. Shroff, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Mr. Karius Dadachanji, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. SELFIE STAR PLATE: PURE (P. Dhebe) 1, Northern Singer (Mustakim) 2, Commandment (P. Shinde) 3 and Jetfire (Parmar) 4. 1-1/4, Nose and 1/2. 1m 11.56s. ₹87 (w), 26, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 557, Q: 520, Tanala: 8,755 and 1,407. Favourite: Sim Sim. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

7. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (Div. I): ALPINE STAR (Mustakim Alam) 1, Doc Martin (H. Gore) 2, Stunning Visual (K. Nazil) 3 and The Flutist (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Sky Hawk. 8-3/4, 2 and Shd. 1m, 27.18s. ₹24 (w), 10, 16 and 23 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 75, Q: 48, Tanala: 1000 and 857. Favourite: Alpine Star. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad & Mrs. Saira Kapasi. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,667 (42 tkts.) & 30%: 500 (96 tkts.).

Treble: 390 (64 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 3,626 (9 tkts.) & 30%: 699 (20 tkts.).

