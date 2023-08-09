Swift and Floyd impress

August 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - PUNE:

Swift and Floyd impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Exuma (Parmar) 41. Easy.

800m: Zarak (V. Bunde) 56, 600/41. Easy. Commandment (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Ataash (Shelar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Swift (Chouhan) 53, 600/38. Maintains form. Nolan (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Toussaint (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Idealista (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Chat (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Urged. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Chamonix (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Both were level.

1000m: Floyd (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a length in front.

1400m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-41, 800/55, 600/41. Shaped well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Magnanimous (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. Yarmouth (V. Bunde), Balius Warrior (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Enchanting Empress (Saba), Silver Spring (Zeeshan) and Sloane Square (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Enchanting Empress was superior.