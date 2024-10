Sweet Legacy, Young Heart, Lebua and Dedicate impress

Sweet Legacy, Young Heart, Lebua and Dedicate impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 18).

Outer sand:

1000m: Tycoonist (rb), Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely.

Inner sand:

800m: Alpha Domino (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Element (rb), Romualdo (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy. King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar) 55, 600/41. Strode out well. First Missile (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5.

1000m: Kalyani Muslr (rb), Gajabo Grand (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Lebua (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/39. Pleased. Kallania (N. Darshan) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/46. Worked well. Atreides (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Momentous (Shah Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Sweet Legacy (rb), Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former showed out. Secret Pearl (Hindu Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Unextended. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Twinkelinhereyes (rb) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Young Heart (P. Vikram), 1-26, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Impressed.

Noted on Thursday (Oct. 17):

Inner sand:

800m: Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Loch Lomond (R. Gochhi) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Abilitare (Shah Alam), Rise Again (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

1000m: Tycoonist (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Grey Beauty (R. Gochhi) 1-10, 800/58, 600/44. Eased up. Sian (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Samachar (P. Vikram) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Handy. Starkova (rb) 1-10.5, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up.