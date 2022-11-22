  1. EPaper
Sweet Emotion and Mojito catch the eye

November 22, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Sweet Emotion and Mojito caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Win (rb) 42. Easy. The Flutist (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Dagger’s Strike (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Pure (Dhebe) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Montgomery (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar), Fast Rain (Dhebe) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Former was superior. Prince O’ War (Dhebe), Wild Thing (Parmar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.

1200m: Kamilah (V. Jodha), Bomber (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Distinction (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/44. Easy.

1400m: Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished five lengths ahead.

