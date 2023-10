Swarga, Vision Quest, Anastasia and Perfect Blend work well

October 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Swarga, Vision Quest, Anastasia and Perfect Blend worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 46. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 43.5. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 44.5. Easy. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 44.5.

800m: Forever (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/42. Handy.

1000: Swarga (Inayat), Vision Quest (Yash Narredu)1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. They moved well. Schnell (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Atlantica (P. Vikram), Acantha (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They are in good shape. Confidential (R.S. Bhati), Aletta (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Abnegator (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. They were eased up.

1200m: Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Larado (Yash Narredu) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They shaped well.

Inner sand:

600m: Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar) 43.5. Kallania (rb) 42.5.

800m: Mahadevi (Ram Nandan), Aquila (S.A. Amit) 1-2.5, 600/47. War Emblem (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Shaas Comrade (K.V. Baskar) 55, 600/40. In fine condition. Proposed (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Wonderful Era (rb) 56, 600/42. Worked well. Wilbur (rb) 55, 600/41. Good.

1000m: Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/47. Anastasia (R.S. Bhati), Presidential (rb) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former showed out. Pacific (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Once You Go Black (R.S. Bhati) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Easy. Lebua (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. In fine trim. King Louis (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Ms Boss (rb) 1-15, 8001-1, 600/46. Perfect Blend (Yash Narredu) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Unextended. Oberon (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. In fine shape. Mayflower (S. Imran) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Urged.

1200m: Knotty Power (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45. Moved well. Renegade (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

