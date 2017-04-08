Sussex Pride wins main event

Mr. Ketan R. Mehta’s Sussex Pride, ridden by Akash Agarwal, claimed the Blazing Saddles Million, the chief event of Saturday’s (April 8) evening races. Subhag Singh trains the winner.

1. H R SHANTIDAS TROPHY (2,000m), rated 53 to 79: Multiglory (Trevor) 1, Raees (C.S. Jodha) 2 and Caesars Star (Parbat) 3. 3-1/4, 8-1/2. 2m 5.97s. Rs. 21 (w), 13 and 10 (p). SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 23, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 90 and Rs. 60.(Note: In this race, Sabiq (Neeraj up) stopped galloping in the last 100m and did not complete the race). Favourite: Raees. Owners: M/s. K.H. Vaccha & Z.H. Vaccha. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. J. ROBINSON PLATE (1,800m), Maiden 3-y-o only: Lord Of The Sea (Neeraj) 1, Lady Be Good (Sandesh) 2, Lucky Luciano (Trevor) 3 and Gdansk (Tograllu) 4. 2-3/4, 3, 3/4. 1m 50.95s. Rs. 16 (w), 12 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 23, FP: Rs. 21, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 40 and Rs. 37. Favourite: Lord Of The Sea. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Keki D. Mehta and Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. S.A. WAHID PLATE, DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Brothersofthewind (Neeraj) 1, Cristo Boss (K.Kadam) 2, Brabourne (Trevor) 3 and Tomahawk (S.J. Sunil) 4. 1/2, 2, Nk. 1m 25.17s. Rs. 83 (w), 19, 14 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 256, Q: Rs. 73, Tanala: Rs 426 and Rs. 139. Favourite: Brabourne. Owners: Mr. Christopher John, Dr. Earnest J John II, M/s. Dean John II, M/s. Dean John & Kishore P. Rungta. Trainer: Vinesh.

4. STYLECRACKER JUVENILE GOLD CUP (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only: Turning Point (Akshay Kumar) 1, Admo (J. Chinoy) 2, Baby Face (N. Rawal) 3 and Towering Storm (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/2, 1, 2-1/4. 1m 24.94s. Rs. 29 (w), 12, 13 and 71 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 18, Tanala: Rs. 1,034 and Rs. 576. Favourite: Stari Grad. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. BLAZING SADDLES MILLION (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Sussex Pride (Akash Agarwal) 1, Sherlock (Trevor) 2, Glorious Eyes (Santosh) 3 and Domination (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1, 3/4, 1-1/2. 1m 37.98s. Rs. 270 (w), 47, 12 and 24 (p). SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 1,252, Q: Rs. 328, Tanala: Rs. 3,221 and Rs. 1,380. Favourite: Sherlock. Owner: Mr. Ketan R. Mehta. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

6. S.A. WAHID PLATE, DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: New England (Trevor) 1, King Of Killen (Sandesh) 2, Auroden (S.Amit) 3 and Knight’s Quest (Dashrath) 4. 3, 4-3/4, 2-1/2. 1m 23.45s. Rs. 27 (w), 13, 11 and 26 (p). SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 80, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 227 and Rs. 113. Favourite: New England.

Owners: M/s. Chetan Shah, Mukul Sonawla, Rohit J. Patel & Sunil S. Majithia. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

7. ARISTOS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Queen Ria (S. Amit) 1, Samurai (Jaykumar) 2, Rich N Rare (Kuldeep) 3 and Alyaties (Ayyar) 4. Not run: Deccan King. 1-1/4, Lnk, 3-1/4. 1m 12.70s. Rs. 20 (w), 11, 12, 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 46, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 77 and Rs. 52. Favourite: Queen Ria. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF) & Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

8. RUSTOMJI BYRAMJI TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Fringe Benefit (Trevor) 1, Maduro (Akshay Kumar) 2, She’s A Tiger (Santosh) 3 and Quixotic (Jaykumar) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4, 2-1/4. 1m 11.50s. Rs. 25 (w), 13, 21 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 52, FP: Rs. 174, Q: Rs. 98, Tanala: Rs. 236 and Rs. 105. Favourite: Fringe Benefit. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF) & Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 11,270 (53 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 1,803 (142 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 1,169 (7 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 106 (272 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 38,345 (2 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 4,695 (7 tkts.).