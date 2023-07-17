HamberMenu
Suryakrishi, West Brook, Pissarro, Yukan, King Louis and Clockwise please

July 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Suryakrishi, West Brook, Pissarro, Yukan, King Louis and Clockwise pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 17).

Inner sand:

1000m: The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,200m: West Brook (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

1,400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved impressively. Silvarius (Antony) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Stretched out well.

1,600m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-48.5, 1,400/1-34, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Clockwise (Sai Kiran), Elizabeth Regina (Inayat) 41.5. They moved impressively. Sensations (Hindu S) 44.5. Easy.

1,000m: Golden Bella (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Clyde Star (A. Ramu) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1,200m: King Louis (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Gimmler (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Kay Star (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 39. In fine trim. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved well. Indian Blues (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape.

1,400m: Suryakrishi (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display.

Outer sand

July 16:

1,000m: Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Rochelle (Inayat) 1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1,200m: Indian Blues (Mudassar) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Gandolfini (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Slainte (C. Umesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Pleased. Starkova (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Loch Lomond (C. Umesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine trim. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1,400m: Seoul (Vishal) 1-42, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

