Surprise Party may score in Div. I of the 1 Eme Centre Rolling Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 17).

The jockey for Kiss N Chase in the Div. I Osman Sagar Plate will be declared later.

OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46 (Cat. III), 1.15 p.m.: 1. The Blue (2) Khurshad Alam 60, 2. Coruba (3) P. Gaddam 59.5, 3. Gunner (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 4. Abracos (5) Deepak Singh 56, 5. Naamdhari (4) K. Sai Kiran 55.5, 6. Time To Climb (8) A.A. Vikrant 55, 7. Royal Hero (7) Md. Ismail 53.5 and 8. Jem Star (1) Kunal Bunde 52.5.

1. GUNNER, 2. CORUBA, 3. TIME TO CLIMB

CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1.45: 1. Dumbledore (3) N. Rawal 55, 2. Durango (8) Akshay Kumar 55, 3. Exclusive Shanghai (9) K. Sai Kiran 55, 4. Icon Grey (10) Sweeney 55, 5. Kinginthenorth (7) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 6. Lazer Beam (6) Kuldeep Singh 55, 7. London Bridge (1) Deep Shanker 55, 8. Mossad (5) Deepak Singh 55, 9. Pure Power (13) G. Naresh 55, 10. Meka's (4) Arshad Alam 53.5, 11. Surprise Gift (11) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 12. Trump Girl (12) Aneel 53.5 and 13. Yogastha (2) B.R. Kumar 53.5.

1. LAZER BEAM, 2. ICON GREY, 3. SURPRISE GIFT

OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46 (Cat. III), 2.15: 1. Princess Hina (2) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Wonder Eye (6) Shailesh 60, 3. Golden Xanthus (7) N. Rawal 59, 4. Canberra (4) Md. Ismail 57.5, 5. Kiss N Chase (-) (-) 56, 6. Gangadhar (8) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Dear Friend (5) C.P. Bopanna 53.5, 8. Silvassa (3) P. Gaddam 52.5 and 9. Prep One (1) Kunal Bunde 50.5.

1. PRINCESS HINA, 2. WONDER EYE, 3. DEAR FRIEND

1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62 (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. Mighty Swing (7) C.P. Bopanna 60, 2. Newport (5) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Marina Del Rey (3) Arshad Alam 56.5, 4. Ice Crystal (6) B. Dileep 56, 5. Royal Green (8) Khurshad Alam 55, 6. Ruby’s Gift (1) Kunal Bunde 55, 7. Scooby Dooby Doo (2) Md. Ismail 55, 8. Ikigai (9) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 9. Warrior Supreme (4) N.S. Parmar 54.

1. NEWPORT, 2. MARINA DEL REY, 3. WARRIOR SUPREME

ZURBARAN PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Dancing Away (7) Koushik 62, 2. Mountain Light (9) N.S. Parmar 62, 3. Soaring Sensex (11) Akshay Kumar 62, 4. Blaze Of Glory (8) P. Gaddam 61.5, 5. Invasion (2) Md. Ismail 61.5, 6. Carnival Express (3) A.A. Vikrant 61, 7. Trumph Boy (5) Deepak Singh 61, 8. Tough Princess (4) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 9. Fabulous Art (10) A.S. Pawar 60, 10. Golden Adara (6) Shailesh 60 and 11. Whisper (1) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. CARNIVAL EXPRESS, 2. TOUGH PRINCESS, 3. SOARING SENSEX

1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 42 to 62 (Cat. II), 3.45: 1. Asteria (5) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Surprise Party (8) Nakhat Singh 58, 3. Celtic Queen (9) Kunal Bunde 57, 4. Royal Dynamite (10) Md. Ismail 55.5, 5. Dream Girl (3) N. Rawal 54, 6. Supurinto (1) Akshay Kumar 54, 7. Nautanki (6) Shailesh 53.5, 8. Palisades Park (4) Arshad Alam 53.5, 9. Symbol Of Gold (4) B.R. Kumar 53 and 10. Golden Joy (7) Deepak Singh 52.5.

1. SURPRISE PARTY, 2. ASTERIA, 3. SUPURINTO

ZURBURAN PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4.15: 1. Ice Mummy (6) Nakhat Singh 62, 2. Romantic Fire (8) Md. Ismail 62, 3. Sunday Carnival (5) Deep Shanker 62, 4. Forever Bullish (4) A.S. Pawar 61.5, 5. Kohinoor Legend (9) Deepak Singh 61.5, 6. Dolce (3) K. Sai Kiran 61, 7. Boca Grande (7) Arshad Alam 60.5, 8. Old Faithful (2) Ajeeth Kumar 60.5, 9. Mean Machine (10) Akshay Kumar 60 and 10. Top Sprint (1) Ajit Singh 50.

1. ICE MUMMY, 2. TOP SPRINT, 3. FOREVER BULLISH

ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 46 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Bharat Queen (11) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Vijay’s Empress (8) Gopal Singh 58.5, 3. Chinese Thought (12) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 4. Prime Time (10) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 5. Space Ship (13) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 6. Sweet Story (6) C.P. Bopanna 57, 7. Khan Sahib (1) Md. Ismail 55.5, 8. Dublin (14) N. Rawal 55, 9. Gorgeous Lady (3) Deepak Singh 55, 10. General Salute (5) Akshay Kumar 54, 11. Great Glory (2) Khurshad Alam 54, 12. Divine Heights (7) Kunal Bunde 53.5, 13. Penthesilea (9) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 14. Born To Do It (4) Ajit Singh 52.5.

1. SPACE SHIP, 2. SWEET STORY, 3. BHARAT QUEEN

Day’s best: NEWPORT

Double: SURPRISE PARTY-ICE MUMMY

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.