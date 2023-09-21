ADVERTISEMENT

Surendra Sanas to continue as RWITC chairman

September 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The 108th Annual General Meeting of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), was held through video conferencing on Thursday (Sept. 21). As the Club received only nine nominations for the nine seats, all were elected unopposed.

Surendra R. Sanas will continue as RWITC chairman for 2023-24, while Ram H. Shroff will be the chairman of stewards of the club.

In the elections to the Board Of Appeal, Zinia Lawyer (681 votes) and Shivlal Daga (467 votes) were elected while Ashwin B. Mehta( 287 votes) lost.

Managing Committee members: Jaydev M. Mody, Jijayi M. Bhosale, Gautam P. Lala, Sunil G. Jhangiani, Vijay B. Shirke, Shiven Surendranath and Khushroo N. Dhunjibhoy.

