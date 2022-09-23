Races

Surendra R. Sanas elected RWITC Chairman

Surendra R. Sanas was elected chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC), by the newly elected members of the managing committee, at the 107th Annual General Meeting held through video conferencing on Friday (Sept. 23). Ram Shroff was elected chairman, Stewards of the Club.

Elected Committee Members: Ram H. Shroff (699 votes), Jaydev M. Mody (636), Jiyaji M. Bhosale (612), Gautam P. Lala (610), Sunil G. Jhangiani (606), Vijay B. Shirke (605), Shiven Surendranath (603), Surendra R. Sanas (599) and Khushroo N. Dhunjibhoy (595).

Note: Geoffrey B. Nagpal (579) and Milan A. Luthria (519) failed to get a place in the nine-member managing committee.


