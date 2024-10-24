Supreme Spirit shines

Supreme Spirit shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 24) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Dancing Cloud (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Kingsland (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Attained (V. Bunde), Liam (app) 54, 600/38. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Zip Along (rb) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Majestic Warrior (app) 50, 600/38. Urged. King Marco (app) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Talking Point (app) 52, 600/38. Pushed.

1000m: Yukikaze (Merchant), Major Saab (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Gordon (N. Bhosale), Mighty Sparrow (Nazil) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Supreme Spirit (Umesh), Crystal Clear (Hamir) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished a length ahead. Coeur De Lion (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed.

1200m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Finch (Nirmal) 1-26, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Uzi (app) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well.

1600m: Attaturk (Umesh), Mansa Musa (N. Bhosale) 1-57, 1200/1-27, 800/57, 600/43. Both were easy.