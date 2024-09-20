Supreme Spirit and Yukikaze show out

Supreme Spirit and Yukikaze showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 20) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Gusto/Radical Attraction (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Lord And Master (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Pure For Sure (Nirmal), Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Bombay (app) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Supreme Spirit (Umesh) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), Galloping ahead (app) 55, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: Metzinger (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Worked freely. Fontana (Trainer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Higher Love (Vinod Shinde), Mila (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Yukikaze (Merchant), Major Saab (Gore) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Fantastic Flare (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged.

1400m: Dream Seller (S. Amit) 1-41, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Jamari (Kirtish)1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape.

