Supreme Grandeur, Tycoonist and Sheer Rocks impress

December 22, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Grandeur, Tycoonist and Sheer Rocks impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 22).

Outer sand:

800m: Yazh (Hindu Singh) 58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 58, 600/44. Former finished well ahead. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 57, 600/42.5. Worked well. Success (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 41. Extended. Green Reef (rb) 41.5. Shaped well. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 41. In fine condition. Sea Waters (rb) 40. Urged.

800m: Aviothic (rb), Rumualdo (rb) 59.5, 600/43. They finished together. Sheer Rocks (Farhan Alam) 55.5, 600/41. Moved well. Renegade (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Paris O’Connor (A.S. Peter) 1-0.5, 600/46. Regent Prince (rb), Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/41. They were extended and finished together. I Will Rise (rb), Southern Wave (rb) 1-1, 600/44.5.

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-8.5, 800/57, 600/45. Eased up. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Wind Symbol (Farhan Alam), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Wisaka (rb), a 2-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43.5. Latter urged and finished level. Autumn Shower (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Kundavai (rb), Awesomeness (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved together. Royal Marquess (Farhan Alam), Royal Supremacy (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Authentic Bell (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Three Of A Kind (rb), Noble Grand (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Single Malt (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/59, 600/47.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Quasar - Venezia) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-31.5, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely.