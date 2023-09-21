HamberMenu
Supreme Grandeur and Royal Nobility shine

September 21, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Nobility shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 21).

Outer sand:

600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 43. Handy. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Skylight (rb) 42. In good condition. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 41. Extended.

800m: Bella Noir (N. Murugan), Fashionista (rb) 56, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Fun Storm (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Kundavai (N. Murugan), Sangavai (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They were easy. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-0, 600/43. In good shape. King Sun (rb), Celeste (rb) 57.5, 600/43. A fit pair. The Rebel (rb) 58, 600/43. Unextended.

1000m: Cartel (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved well.

Inner sand:

1000m: Pense’e (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-12, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Eased up. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/51.5, 600/38. They pleased. Helen Of Troy (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37.5. Latter who is in great heart outpaced her companion.

