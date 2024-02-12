Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess work well

February 12, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 12).

Grass:

1000m: Spectacle (S. Imran), Emperor (M. Bhaskar), 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy.

1200m: Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-30.5, 1000/1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Shapewd well. Western Girl (rb) 41.5. Extended. Royal Falcon (rb) 42.5. In fine trim.

800m: Star Brand (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. They finished level. Royal Marquess (rb), Royal Supremacy (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished together.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sunny Isles (rb), Twinkelinhereyes (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. They are in fine shape. Saro Dot Com (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy. Rubirosa (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-15.5, 800/101, 600/46. Moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 11):

Outer sand:

600m: Gajabo Grande (rb) 45.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

800m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 49.5, 600/36. Impressed.

1000m: Rhiannon (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600.41.5. Urged. War Emblem (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Relic Warrior (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-23.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Noted on Saturday (Feb. 10):

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty One (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800: Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Lebua (rb) 57, 600/43. Moved well.

1000m: Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. Presto Power (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Knotty Power (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Unextended. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. In good condition.

1200m: Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. In good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 40.5. Extended.

800m: Pense’e (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-3, 600/48. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/43. Handy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Bertha (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-5.22. They took a good jump, the former finished well in front. Fashionista (P. Vikram), a 3-y-o (Tale of A Champion - Ice Stone) (S. Imran), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Pristina) (A.S. Peter) 1-13.45.

