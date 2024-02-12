ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess work well

February 12, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 12).

Grass:

1000m: Spectacle (S. Imran), Emperor (M. Bhaskar), 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy.

1200m: Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-30.5, 1000/1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Shapewd well. Western Girl (rb) 41.5. Extended. Royal Falcon (rb) 42.5. In fine trim.

800m: Star Brand (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. They finished level. Royal Marquess (rb), Royal Supremacy (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished together.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sunny Isles (rb), Twinkelinhereyes (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. They are in fine shape. Saro Dot Com (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy. Rubirosa (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-15.5, 800/101, 600/46. Moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 11):

Outer sand:

600m: Gajabo Grande (rb) 45.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

800m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 49.5, 600/36. Impressed.

1000m: Rhiannon (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600.41.5. Urged. War Emblem (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Relic Warrior (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-23.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Noted on Saturday (Feb. 10):

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty One (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800: Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Lebua (rb) 57, 600/43. Moved well.

1000m: Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. Presto Power (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Knotty Power (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Unextended. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. In good condition.

1200m: Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. In good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 40.5. Extended.

800m: Pense’e (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-3, 600/48. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/43. Handy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Bertha (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-5.22. They took a good jump, the former finished well in front. Fashionista (P. Vikram), a 3-y-o (Tale of A Champion - Ice Stone) (S. Imran), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Pristina) (A.S. Peter) 1-13.45.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US