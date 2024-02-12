GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess work well

February 12, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Grandeur and Royal Marquess worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 12).

Grass:

1000m: Spectacle (S. Imran), Emperor (M. Bhaskar), 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy.

1200m: Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-30.5, 1000/1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Shapewd well. Western Girl (rb) 41.5. Extended. Royal Falcon (rb) 42.5. In fine trim.

800m: Star Brand (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. They finished level. Royal Marquess (rb), Royal Supremacy (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished together.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sunny Isles (rb), Twinkelinhereyes (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. They are in fine shape. Saro Dot Com (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy. Rubirosa (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-15.5, 800/101, 600/46. Moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 11):

Outer sand:

600m: Gajabo Grande (rb) 45.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

800m: Majestic Charmer (rb) 49.5, 600/36. Impressed.

1000m: Rhiannon (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600.41.5. Urged. War Emblem (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Relic Warrior (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-23.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Noted on Saturday (Feb. 10):

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty One (rb) 42.5. Urged.

800: Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Lebua (rb) 57, 600/43. Moved well.

1000m: Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. Presto Power (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Knotty Power (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Unextended. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. In good condition.

1200m: Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. In good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 40.5. Extended.

800m: Pense’e (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-3, 600/48. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/43. Handy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Bertha (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-5.22. They took a good jump, the former finished well in front. Fashionista (P. Vikram), a 3-y-o (Tale of A Champion - Ice Stone) (S. Imran), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Pristina) (A.S. Peter) 1-13.45.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.