Supreme General shines

Supreme General, Castle Key, Streak Ahead, Downton Abbey, Star Line and Grand Empire shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 31).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Kvasir (S.K. Paswan), Amaethon (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Shivalik Star (Mudassar) 39. Moved attractively. Galino (Khurshad), Eagle Eyed (N. Rajesh) 45. They moved freely. Turf Tactics (Merchant) 43. Moved well. Smile Stone (M. Naveen), Repsol (K. Nazil) 43. They finished level. Better Then Ever (M. Chettri) 43.5. Easy.

1,000m: Mansuetude (B. Harish) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Frenemee (Rayan) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well. Rare Rhythm (Kuldeep S) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Track Striker (Raja Rao), Aleef (M. Chettri) 1-12, 600/44. They finished level. That's My Class (Kuldeep S) 1-14, 600/42. Moved well. Ultimate Magic (R. Pradeep), Goat (Faisal) 1-12, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Calico King (Raja Rao), Tough Sussex (rb) 1-15, 600/44. They moved freely. Vallee Sceptre (Md. Ismail), Golden Hope (Kuldeep S) 1-14, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Castle Key (Mudassar) 1-11, 600/39. A fine display. Mistress Of Spice (Khurshad), What A Nice Man (Rayan) 1-14, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ravelnation (S.K. Paswan) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Back In A Flash (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Lady In Lace (N. Rawal) 1-12.5, 600/46. Eased up. Creator (Suraj) 1-11.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Top Striker (Rayan) 1-16, 600/45.5. Treasure Quest (rb) 1-10, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Tokyo Rose (Kuldeep S) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well. Tea Wid Me (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/42. In fine condition. Streak Ahead (R. Marshall) 1-8.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Star Line (S. Babu) 1-9, 600/41. Moved impressively. Downton Abbey (rb) 1-7, 600/41. A pleasing display. Roaring Thunder (D. Patel), Indian Rocket (Merchant) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Fresh Start (Bhawani S) 1-9, 600/42.5. Pleased. Kambaku (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Bold Command (Ashok Kumar) 1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Casey (Mudassar) 1-11, 600/42. In fine shape. Air Of Distinction (Ashok Kumar) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pushed.

1,200m: Great Tribute (Ashok Kumar) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Bold March (Sandesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Impressed. Winsomeness (Bhawani S), Golden Opinion (Sahanawaz) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. My Valentine (K. Mukesh) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Psychic Warrior (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Surf Romance (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Hope Is Eternal (Neeraj), Starry Wind (Faisal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Extremelydangerous (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Impressed. Amber Crown (Sahanawaz), Angels Touch (Ashok Kumar) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Captain Calm (Merchant), Summer Star (Praveen S) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Star Comrade (Sahanawaz) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Grand Empire (Ashok Kumar) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Golden Friend (D. Patel) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Splendid Splasher (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In good shape. High Hawk (Merchant) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Juneau (Darshan), Mega Million (G. Naresh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. They worked impressively. Side Winder (Kuldeep S) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Skybound (Bhawani S), One Man Show (Raja Rao) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Southern Crown (Md. Ismail) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Unextended. Granada (rb), All That's Nice (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Florencia (Bhawani S), El Matador (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They finished together. La Romance (K. Mukesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Impressed. Kudla Punch (K. Nazil) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Apache Sunrise (Faisal) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Rum Runner (Kuldeep S) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine nick.

1,400m: Desert Gold (Arshad), Big Orange (A. Ramu) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They pleased. Turf Star (rb), Bonfire (K. Mukesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Legacy Dream (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved nicely.

1,600m: Supreme General (Bhawani S) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.