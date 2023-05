Supreme Dance takes the honours in Nilgiris Gold Cup

May 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

1. BRIGADIER GERARD PLATE (Div. I): CLOUDY HILLS (S. Kamble) 1, Armoury (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 3 and Relic Warrior (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 2, hd and 4-3/4. 1m, 24.89s. Owner: Manjri Horse Breeders Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

2. BRIGADIER GERARD PLATE (Div. II): KNOTTY WONDER (S.A. Amit) 1, Flurry Heart (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Seattle Blue (Farhan Alam) 3 and Fine Promise (B. Dharshan) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 3. 1m, 24.91s. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. Srikanth Badruka, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. GOLDEN HORN HANDICAP: SHEER ELEGANCE (S.A.Amit) 1, Perfect Blend (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Choice (B. Dharshan) 3 and Masterpiece (Mohit Singh) 4. 6-1/4, 4-1/2 and nk.1m, 29.72s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

4. HILL STAMINA TROPHY: WELLINGTON (C. Brisson) 1, Cape Wickham (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Dancing Grace (C. Umesh) 3 and Multicrown (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/2, 9 and 1. 2m, 13.57s. Owner: Mr. Thirulok Chander Jagannathan. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

5. NILGIRIS GOLD CUP: SUPREME DANCE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Priceless Gold (Ashhad Asbar) 2 and Evaldo (C. Umesh) 3. 7-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 42.13s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. BADRUKA OOTY JUVENILES SPRINT MILLION: MORESET (C. Umesh) 1, Speculation (Mohit Singh) 2, Bertha (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Celeste (B. Dharshan) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 16.87s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing rep by Mr. Arun Alagappan, Mr. Chandrakanath Kankaria & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. GHAIYYATH HANDICAP: GUTSY (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Happiness (C. Umesh) 2, Wild Frank (B. Dharshan) 3 and Ashwa Dev (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and nose. 1m, 17.63s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.