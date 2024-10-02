Supreme Dance, State Flag, Danny’s Girl, Empress Royal and Raffinato catch the eye

Supreme Dance, State Flag, Danny’s Girl, Empress Royal and Raffinato caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: King Sun (R. Manish), Maranello (Shankar Lal) 43.5. Majestic Princess (rb), Great Spirit (rb) 43.5. They were easy.

800m: Eclipse Award (Shah Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Easy. Summer Song (R. Manish), Seiko Katsu (N. Murugan) 56, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Lady Luck (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Brook Magic (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Handy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In good shape. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Pirates’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41.5. Extended.

Inner sand:

600m: Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Saintly Star (Ram Nandan), Royal Chivalry (Koshi Kumar) 55.5, 600/42. They are in good shape. Crown Drive (A.S. Peter). Silk Stuff (S. Kabdhar) 55, 600/39. They maintain form. Safety (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. Retains form. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 51.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Larado (A.S. Peter), Rubert (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved well. Suryakrishi (rb) 1-1, 600/47. Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 55, 600/41.5. Pushed. Sian (M.S. Deora) 52.5, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Aviothic (rb), Element (Inayat) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved impressively. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. Strode out well. Lavish Girl (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43. She moved well within herself. Amazing Light (Ram Nandan), Face Off (Shah Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Former finished three lengths in front. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40. Worked well. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5, In good condition. Emperor Vikram (rb), Arjun (Shah Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. State Flag (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They impressed. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. Niggled. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Abnegator (Koishi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Dramatic (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Eased up. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (A.S. Peter) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Rising Tycoon (R. Marshall) 1-7.5, 800/51, 600/39, Responded well to the urgings. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Latter extended and finished three lengths in front. Avantador (R. Manish) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Charukala (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-8.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-4.02. They took a level jump. Moriset (Koshi Kumar), Royal Icon (Ram Nandan), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.42. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Dark Son (Inayat), Swarga (rb) 1-4.99. They took a level jump and finished together. Vandhiyathevan (R. Manish), Impiana (N. Darshan), Cartel (rb) 1-4.59. First named finished well in front. Bohemian Star (Bharat Mal), Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 1-2.93. Former finished well in front. Sheer Rocks (Shah Alam), Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Clockwise (rb) 1-3.95. A fit trio. Everwin (Inayat), Red Pencile (rb) 1-5.63. Both jumped out well. Gingersnap (R. Manish), Edmund (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (P. Vikram) 1-3.59. They jumped out well. Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu), Alpha Domino (N. Darshan) 1-5.09. They jumped out smartly and the former finished five lengths ahead. Authentic Bell (rb), Rwanda (rb), Atreides (R. Manish) 1-3.37. The trio took a good jump. Queens Cliff (rb), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar), Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter). 1-10.24. They jumped out well and were eased up.

