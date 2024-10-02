GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Dance, State Flag, Danny’s Girl, Empress Royal and Raffinato catch the eye

Published - October 02, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Dance, State Flag, Danny’s Girl, Empress Royal and Raffinato caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: King Sun (R. Manish), Maranello (Shankar Lal) 43.5. Majestic Princess (rb), Great Spirit (rb) 43.5. They were easy.

800m: Eclipse Award (Shah Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Easy. Summer Song (R. Manish), Seiko Katsu (N. Murugan) 56, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Lady Luck (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Brook Magic (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Handy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In good shape. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Pirates’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41.5. Extended.

Inner sand:

600m: Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Saintly Star (Ram Nandan), Royal Chivalry (Koshi Kumar) 55.5, 600/42. They are in good shape. Crown Drive (A.S. Peter). Silk Stuff (S. Kabdhar) 55, 600/39. They maintain form. Safety (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. Retains form. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 51.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Larado (A.S. Peter), Rubert (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved well. Suryakrishi (rb) 1-1, 600/47. Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 55, 600/41.5. Pushed. Sian (M.S. Deora) 52.5, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Aviothic (rb), Element (Inayat) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved impressively. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. Strode out well. Lavish Girl (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43. She moved well within herself. Amazing Light (Ram Nandan), Face Off (Shah Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Former finished three lengths in front. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40. Worked well. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Extended in the last part. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5, In good condition. Emperor Vikram (rb), Arjun (Shah Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. State Flag (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They impressed. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. Niggled. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Abnegator (Koishi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Dramatic (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Eased up. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (A.S. Peter) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Rising Tycoon (R. Marshall) 1-7.5, 800/51, 600/39, Responded well to the urgings. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Latter extended and finished three lengths in front. Avantador (R. Manish) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Charukala (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-8.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-4.02. They took a level jump. Moriset (Koshi Kumar), Royal Icon (Ram Nandan), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.42. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Dark Son (Inayat), Swarga (rb) 1-4.99. They took a level jump and finished together. Vandhiyathevan (R. Manish), Impiana (N. Darshan), Cartel (rb) 1-4.59. First named finished well in front. Bohemian Star (Bharat Mal), Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 1-2.93. Former finished well in front. Sheer Rocks (Shah Alam), Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Clockwise (rb) 1-3.95. A fit trio. Everwin (Inayat), Red Pencile (rb) 1-5.63. Both jumped out well. Gingersnap (R. Manish), Edmund (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (P. Vikram) 1-3.59. They jumped out well. Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu), Alpha Domino (N. Darshan) 1-5.09. They jumped out smartly and the former finished five lengths ahead. Authentic Bell (rb), Rwanda (rb), Atreides (R. Manish) 1-3.37. The trio took a good jump. Queens Cliff (rb), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar), Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter). 1-10.24. They jumped out well and were eased up.

