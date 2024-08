Supreme Dance and Bomber Jet impress

Supreme Dance and Bomber Jet impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 13).

Inner sand:

800m: Saintly Star (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Greeley (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Majestic Charmer (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Red Pencile (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Regent Prince (rb), Prestigious (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Avantador (N. Murgan)1-13, 800/58, 600/45. Moved well. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Handy.

1200m: Presto Power (Farid Ansari) 1-27, (1200-600) 40. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Royal Chivalry (rb), Kings Return (rb) 1-5.39. They jumped out well, Moriset finished well in front. Brook Magic (rb), Star Brand (rb) Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.66. Brook Magic jumped out smartly and finished five lengths in front. Be Calm (rb), Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Lady Wonder (rb) 1-6.30. They finished in that order. Priceless Beauty (M. Bhaskar), Aesthetics (rb) 1-5.62. Former took a fly jump. Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar), Prince Purple (rb), Seattle Blue (rb) 1-4.20. They jumped out well, first named finished well in front.

Noted on (Aug.11):

Inner sand: 800m: Prince Purple (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 55, 600/42. A fit pair.

1000m: Moriset (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Aspira (M. Bhaskar), Schnell (A.S. Peter) 1-6.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former showed out. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. They impressed. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-6.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. They pleased. Cavallo Volante (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Handy.

1200m: Star Brand (rb) 1-26 (1200-600) 38.5. In fine condition. Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter), Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 1-32.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Latter showed out.

Noted on Saturday — Aug. 10:

Outer sand:

600m: Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Shaped well.

800m: Annette (S. Kabdhar), Soft Whisper (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/42. Latter moved well.

1000m: Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan), Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. A fit pair.

1200m: Pneuma (Shyam Kumar), Sian (Ram Nandan) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved well.

Inner sand:

600m: Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar), Spirit Of The Rose (rb) 40. Former finished three lengths in front. Ocean Blue (rb) 43.5. Urged.

800m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Grandiose (rb), Blue Sapphire (rb) 56.5, 600/42, They shaped well. Windsor Walk (rb) 57, 600/44. Easy. Presto Power (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Multicrown (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, They are in fine trim. Falcon Bridge (Farid Ansari), Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine shape. Crown Angel (Ram Nandan) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Seattle Blue (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Strode out well.

1200m: Ashwa Dev (N. Darshan), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kabdhar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-14, 800/58.5, 600/42. They are in good condition. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar), Kallania (Ram Nandan) 1-23.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former moved attractively and finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Friday (Aug. 9):

Inner sand:

600m: Element (A.S. Peter) 44. Easy.

800m: Larado (rb) Safety (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 51.5, 600/38.5. Latter showed out. Danny’s Girl (K.V. Baskar) 51, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Bomber Jet (M. Bhaskar), Schnell (A.S. Peter) 53, 600/39. Former pleased. Cloud Jumper (rb) 59, 600/46. Moved freely.

1000m: Brook Magic (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Pluto (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-9.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. The pleased. Paris O’Connor (rb), Memory Lane (rb), 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They moved together and finished level. Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Renello (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were easy. Pirate’s Love (K.V. Baskar) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5, unextended.

1200m: Excellent Star (A.S. Peter), Multiflora (M. Bhaskar) 1-26.5, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5.They moved attractively. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Dazzling Princess (A.S. Peter) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Former impressed. Words Worth (K.V. Baskar) 1-28 (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Key To The Mint (rb) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 46.5. Easy.

Noted on Thursday (Aug. 8):

Inner sand:

600m: Cavallo Volante (rb) 43.5. Moved freely. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Shaped well. Marquita (rb) 46. Easy. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 46.5. Precious Gift (Shyam Kumar) 47.5.

800m: Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Vellaiamma (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Easy.

