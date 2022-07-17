Supernatural wins Betway Bangalore Summer Derby

Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman K. Uday Eswaran with the owners of Supernatural, the winner of the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby, Vijay B. Shirke, Padmaja, Ameeta Mehra, K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Milan Luthria, Liane Milan, trainer Pesi Shroff, and jockey P. Trevor at Bangalore Turf Club on July 17. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

P. Shroff-trained Supernatural (Trevor up) won the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday (July 17). The winner is owned by Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta & Mehra Stud & Agri Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. and Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria.

Trevor, who rode confidently, kept the colt fourth or fifth last till the 700m before manoeuvring his mount from the inside in the home stretch. Supernatural responded well to the reminders and started galloping with giant strides to overtake the leader Prague near the 150m and win comfortably.

1. MUMBAI SALVER (1,200m), rated 80 & above: PSYCHIC WARRIOR (Angad) 1, Automatic (Srinath) 2, The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 3 and Golden Guest (Ajinkya) 4. 4, 2 and 3. 1m, 14.55s. ₹73 (w), 28 and 22 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 44, FP: 282, Q: 172, Trinella: 355 and 258, Exacta: 2,391 and 1,081. Favourite: The Sovereign Orb. Owner: Mr. J.S. Lokesh. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: UNYIELDING (S. Saqlain) 1, Thousand Words (Akshay K) 2, Del Mar (Ashhad A) 3 and Secretsuperstar (Chethan K) 4. 2-1/2, 3 and 2-1/2. 1m, 15.17s. ₹84 (w), 32, 16 and 15 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 47, FP: 284, Q: 137, Trinella: 414 and 167, Exacta: 3,182 and 2,727. Favourite: Del Mar. Owners: Mr. Darius R. Byramji, Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand & Mr. Ravindran T.C. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

3. MUKUL A. SONAWALA MILLION (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o, (Terms): SUCRE (Akshay K) 1, Shamrock (Suraj) 2, Roudy (Srinath) 3 and Triple Wish (T.S. Jodha) 4. 6-3/4, 5-1/4 and 2. 1m, 40.84s. ₹30 (w), 15, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 23, FP: 134, Q: 72, Trinella: 158 and 94, Exacta: 1,287 and 1,022. Favourite: Sucre. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. HYDERABAD CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: CAPABLE (G. Vivek) 1, Ruling Goddess (Trevor) 2, Prince Abir (Srinath) 3 and Johnny Bravo (Likith) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 55.85s. ₹47 (w), 17, 24 and 23 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 60, FP: 282, Q: 174, Trinella: 2,313 and 927, Exacta: 35,287. Favourite: Southern Dynasty. Owner: Mr. G.S. Reddy. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

5. B.T.C. ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over: KNOTTY DANCER (Suraj) 1, Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 2, All Attractive (Sandesh) 3 and Ascoval (Trevor) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 27.28s. ₹54 (w), 21 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 41, FP: 129, Q: 50, Trinella: 333 and 188, Exacta: 836 and 430. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Srikanth Badruka. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. BETWAY BANGALORE SUMMER DERBY (2,000m), 3-y-o, (Terms): SUPERNATURAL (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) Trevor 1, King’s Ransom (Multidimensional-China Creek) P.S. Chouhan 2, Mojito (Speaking Of Which-Margarita Rita) N.S. Parmar 3 and Prague (Roderic O’Connor-Memory Bay) Ashhad A 4. Not run: Once You Go Black. 2-1/4, 1 and 3/4. 2m, 09.96s. ₹60 (w), 21, 20 and 26 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 84, FP: 616, Q: 470, Trinella: 3,684 and 1,579, Exacta: 20,213. Favourite: Philosophy. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta & Mehra Stud & Agri Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd and Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. CHIVAS TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): QUEEN ENVIED (Akshay K) 1, Monteverdi (Suraj) 2, My Solitaire (Trevor) 3 and Salento (Sandesh) 4. 9, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 28.04s. ₹26 (w), 11, 12 and 20 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 41, FP: 57, Q: 22, Trinella: 193 and 159, Exacta: 315 and 93. Favourite: Monteverdi. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: OWN LEGACY (Trevor) 1, Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirtish B) 2, Roman Power (Akshay K) 3 and Knotty City (Ashhad A) 4. 6-1/4, 1/2 and 3. 1m, 42.26s. ₹37 (w), 16, 25 and 15 (p), SHP: 75, THP: 36, FP: 508, Q: 247, Trinella: 1,539 and 707, Exacta: 5,031 and 1,658. Favourite: Knotty City. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

Jackpot: ₹69,580 (six tkts.); Runner-up: 7,157 (25 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,930 (11 tkts.); (ii): 1,061 (35 tkts.).