 Supernatural, Son Of A Gun, Zuri, Devils Magic and Accumulate shine

March 02, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Supernatural, Son Of A Gun, Zuri, Devils Magic and Accumulate shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 2).

Inner sand:

600m: Black Onyx (Dhanu S) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Ashwa Parth (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Neeraj) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. They finished level. Ashwa Bravo (Yash), Hoofed Wonder (Khurshad) 1-7, 600/38.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Outer sand:

600m: Bruce Almighty (A. Imran), Measure Of Time (Rayan) 45.5. They moved freely. Ravishing Form (I. Chisty) 42. Pleased. Activated (Nazerul) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Capri Girl (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Leather Back (Chetan K), Born Dancer (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim A) 1-9, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Dyf (Neeraj) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Disruptor (rb), Wonder Woman (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Philosophy (Neeraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Prime Abbess (Akram) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: La Reina (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Isnt She Beautiful (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Maintains form. Jeweller (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Ring Master (I. Chisty) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed. Chamonix (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Madame Rich (G. Vivek), Mr Humble (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Recreator (Shinde), Aceros (G. Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zuri (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. In fine condition. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Katana (Srinath) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.

1600m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Accumulate (Darshan), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished distance ahead, one to note. Antilope (rb) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 59. Jumped out well.