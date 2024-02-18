Supernatural should make amends in the Madras Race Club Cup

February 18, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Supernatural, who ran third to Juliette in his last start, should make amends in the Madras Race Club Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 18) races.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 4 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. SPORTSBET.IO PRESTIGE MILE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Believe (3) P. Shinde 61, 2. Alpine Star (5) Mustakim 56.5, 3. Bubbly Boy (2) P. Trevor 56.5, 4. Opus Dei (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 5. Kariena (1) Neeraj 53.

1. BUBBLY BOY, 2. KARIENA

2. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (2,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 2.30: 1. Supernatural (1) P. Trevor 59, 2. Kamaria (3) Parmar 49 and 3. Truly Epic (2) Neeraj 49.

1. SUPERNATURAL

3. FUN FAST FAIR TROPHY BY SPORTSBET.IO (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 3.00: 1. Showman (2) Mustakim 59.5, 2. Versace (1) Neeraj 59.5, 3. Mariana (9) P. Trevor 59, 4. Mighty Wings (6) H. Gore 58, 5. Zarafat (7) M.S. Deora 58, 6. Away She Goes (3) S. Saba 57, 7. Prince O’ War (4) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Galloping Glory (8) S. Amit 55.5 and 9. Spiritual Rock (5) K. Nazil 50.

1. MIGHTY WINGS, 2. MARIANA, 3. SHOWMAN

4. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.30: 1. Endurance (5) Mustakim 59, 2. Eaton Square (4) P. Trevor 58, 3. Athenian (7) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Willy Wonkaa (3) S. Zervan 54.5, 5. Alexandros (8) Neeraj 53.5, 6. Goldiva (1) N. Bhosale 52.5, 7. Idealista (2) Parmar 52.5 and 8. Double Scotch (6) J. Chinoy 51.5.

1. ENDURANCE, 2. IDEALISTA, 3. ALEXANDROS

5. INDIAN AIR FORCE TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.00: 1. Empower (11) P. Shinde 61.5, 2. Lord Vader (7) P. Trevor 61.5, 3. Nelson River (9) R. Ajinkya 60.5, 4. Cipher (12) H. Gore 60, 5. Silver Spring (4) S. Saba 60, 6. Liam (5) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 7. Mount Sinai (3) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 8. Fiery Red (2) M.S. Deora 58, 9. Mighty Thunder (1) Mustakim 57, 10. Wild Thing (6) P. Dhebe 57, 11. Demetrius (10) S. Zervan 55.5 and 12. Rhythm Of Nature (8) Merchant 51.

1. LIAM, 2. NELSON RIVER, 3. FIERY RED

6. SPORTSBET.IO MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Amadeo (3) Parmar 56, 2. Gambino (8) Neeraj 56, 3. Gold Caviar (7) Merchant 56, 4. Inverness (1) H.M. Akshay 56, 5. Magical Star (6) H. Gore 56, 6. Mansa Musa (2) P. Trevor 56, 7. Pamchavan (4) C.S. Jodha 56 and 8. Picasso (5) J. Chinoy 56.

1. GAMBINO, 2. AMADEO, 3. PICASSO

7. WORLD’S OLDEST BARBERSHOP TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 5.00: 1. Caliph (9) R. Ajinkya 60, 2. Restart (4) Mustakim 59, 3. Emerald Queen (1) K. Nazil 58.5, 4. Silver Steps (8) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Sorrento Secret (6) P. Trevor 58, 6. Bombay (5) J. Chinoy 57.5, 7. Neilina (10) S. Zervan 56.5, 8. The Flutist (7) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 9. Toofaan (2) H. Gore 51.5 and 10. Lightning Blaze (3) P. Dhebe 49.

1. EMERALD QUEEN, 2. SILVER STEPS, 3. TOOFAAN

8. INDIAN AIR FORCE TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 5.30: 1. Commandment (7) S. Mosin 59.5, 2. Attained (9) P. Shinde 57, 3. Lord Fenicia (---), 4. Galloping Ahead (6) Parmar 55.5, 5. Nairobi (8) M.S. Deora 54.5, 6. Sentinel (5) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Goomah (10) J. Chinoy 52.5, 8. Lyoz Channette (2) S. Saba 52.5, 9. Dowsabel (1) Merchant 50.5, 10. Moment Of Madness (4) H. Gore 50.5 and 11. Golden Rule (3) Mustakim 50.

1. ATTAINED, 2. GOOMAH, 3. GALLOPING AHEAD

Day’s Best: SUPERNATURAL

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5, (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

