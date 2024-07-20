Supernatural primed to repeat in Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup

Supernatural, who is fine fettle, as evidenced by his track movements, may score an encore in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 20). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only. (Terms), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Bestidentification (8) Sai Kiran 56, 2. Casteel (6) Suraj 56, 3. El Asesino (2) Shreyas S 56, 4. Grouse Mountain (11) D. Patel 56, 5. Power Of Beauty (1) Darshan 56, 6. Sparkling Dew (10) Dhanu S 56, 7. The Leader (12) Trevor 56, 8. Wild Cannon (5) Neeraj 56, 9. Wonderland (9) L.A. Rozario 56, 10. Chotipari (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 11. Final Call (4) Sandesh 54.5 and 12. Martha (7) G. Vivek 54.5.

1. THE LEADER, 2. CHOTIPARI, 3. CASTEEL

2. LADY GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. My Space (-) (-) 62.5, 2. Alice Blue (8) L.A. Rozario 62, 3. Brave Majesty (4) Sandesh 62, 4. Double Scotch (2) Chethan K 61.5, 5. Capri Girl (1) Sai Kiran 61, 6. Empress Bella (9) Antony 61, 7. Walvis Bay (5) Akshay K 61, 8. Burning Arrow (7) Rajesh K 55.5 and 9. Sea Kalakar (3) Saddam H 51.5.

1. WALVIS BAY, 2. BRAVE MAJESTY, 3. DOUBLE SCOTCH

3. MINISTERIAL PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Ahead Of The Curve (7) Vinod Shinde 56, 2. Mandarino (5) Antony 56, 3. Michiko (1) Sai Kiran 56, 4. Monterio (4) G. Vivek 56, 5. Rock Bank (3) Dhanu S 56, 6. Verrazzano (6) Suraj 56, 7. Queen Of Kings (2) Jagadeesh 54.5 and 8. Royal Whisper (8) Salman Khan 54.5.

1. MONTERIO, 2. MANDARINO, 3. VERRAZZANO

4. V.T. VELU MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Cape Wickham (6) S.J. Moulin 61, 2. Roman Spirit (2) Tousif 57, 3. Bruce Almighty (1) Rayan 56, 4. Armory (5) Rajesh K 54.5, 5. Elfin Knight (7) Trevor 52.5, 6. Tiepolo (3) G. Vivek 52.5, 7. Magnus (4) Neeraj 52 and 8. Southern Power (8) Ram Nandan 50.5.

1. ELFIN KNIGHT, 2. MAGNUS, 3. TIEPOLO

5. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms); 4-00: 1. Touch Of Grey (3) Suraj 60, 2. Once You Go Black (4) S.J. Moulin 59, 3. Supernatural (5) Trevor 59, 4. Shamrock (1) Yash 56, 5. De Villiers (7) Akshay K 53, 6. Imperial Blue (6) G. Vivek 53 and 7. Kalamitsi (2) J. Chinoy 53.

1. SUPERNATURAL, 2. TOUCH OF GREY

6. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. River Of Gold (5) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Super Ruffian (9) Shreyas S 62.5, 3. Osiris (7) Ram Nandan 62, 4. Star Concept (4) A. Qureshi 61.5, 5. Silver Swift (10) Antony 57.5 6. Star Comet (3) P. Siddaraju 57.5, 7. Indian Blues (6) Rajesh K 57, 8. Spirit Dancer (1) Vinod Shinde 56, 9. Springsteen (2) S.J. Moulin 53.5 and 10. The Blissfulelysee (8) Sai Kiran 51.5.

1. RIVER OF GOLD, 2. SILVER SWIFT, 3. INDIAN BLUES

7. SUPERVITE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Seventh Samurai (2) Antony 60, 2. Stravinsky (8) Suraj 60, 3. Altamonte (9) Jagadeesh 59, 4. Super Sapphire (4) P. Siddaraju 59, 5. Castaneda (6) Saddam H 58.5, 6. Raffles (3) S.K. Paswan 57, 7. Schafenberg (7) Rayan 54.5, 8. Zuri (1) Trevor 54.5 and 9. Mystikos (5) Neeraj 52.

1. STRAVINSKY, 2. SEVENTH SAMURAI, 3. ZURI

Day’s best: ELFIN KNIGHT

Double: MONTERIO — SUPERNATURAL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7: Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.