Supernatural, Philosophy, Miracle, Shamrock, Splendido and Fortunatus shine

July 13, 2022 17:53 IST

Supernatural, Philosophy, Miracle, Shamrock, Splendido and Fortunatus shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Secret Lady (Akshay K) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Tough Cookie (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased. Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Mark One (G. Vivek) 42.5. In fine trim. Domingo (Zervan) 45.5. Easy. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Mystical Merkabah (rb) 42.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Three Aces (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. John Connor (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/42. One to note. Daianne (Bhawani), Karyna (Vishal B) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Sucre (Akshay K) 1-15, 600/44. In pink of condition. Divine Ray (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/41. Pleased. Blue Dew (Bhawani) 1-14, 600/42. In fine trim. Gold Multiplier (Ajinkya) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Kvasir (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well. King Of War (G. Vivek), Striking Memory (Darshan) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Double Vision (Darshan), Fair Counsel (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. A notable pair. Matera (Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Amazonite (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Moved well. Pavarotti (Zervan) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Shamrock (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Shubanker (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Scribbling Hooper (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Jersey Legend (rb), Johnnie Black (G. Vivek) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. All Attractive (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved attractively. Electric Blue (Ajinkya) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Success (Akshay K) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine nick. Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Pleased. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A good display. Konabos (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Maintains form. Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Windstorm (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well. Black Eagle (Nikhil N), Banksy (Sandesh) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Chain Of Thoughts (Mark), Cinco De Mayo (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Splendido (Sandesh), Klimt (Nikhil N) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished eight lengths in front. Albinus (Saqlain), Trevalius (Asbar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved together. Mystic Eye (Ikram A) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Lord Frankel (Sandesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Presidential (Kirthis B), Faith (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Queen Envied (rb), Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Triple Wish (S. John), Green Channel (Arul) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Turkoman (Sandesh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Balor (P.S. Chouhan), Kiefer (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They impressed. Philosophy (Sandesh) 1-36, 1,200/1-6.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Retains form. Kulsum (Rozario), Tripitaka (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Miracle (Kirthis B) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A pleasing display. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A good display. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Speedster (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1600m: Cyrenius (Dhebe) 1-53, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. An excellent display. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.