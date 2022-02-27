Supernatural maintains winning form

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s top colt Supernatural, who has won two races in great style during this season, maintains his winning form and should score a hat-trick in the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (PBMM) (Gr.1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 26) races here.

There will be no false rails.

An amount of ₹50,00,000 will be added to the second combined jackpot pool collection of the day.

1.LE GRIS CHEVAL PLATE (DIV. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 1.00 p.m.: 1. Sufiyah (4) A. Prakash 61, 2. Ame (7) Daman 58, 3. Turmeric Tower (8) Dashrath 57.5, 4. Dowsabel (6) Rupesh 56.5, 5. Honourable Eyes (3) Ayyar 55.5, 6. Nusrat (5) A. Gaikwad 54, 7. Little More (2) Nazil 53, 8. Princess Snow (9) Aniket 52.5, 9. Suited Aces (1) Neeraj 50 and 10. Smart Choice (10) Raghuveer 49.

1. SUFIYAH, 2. HONOURABLE EYES, 3. AME

2.HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 — 1.30: 1. Dali Swirl (8) Trevor 59, 2. Ghaleb (7) Peter 59, 3. Jack Bauer (4) Akshay 59, 4. Percivale (5) Parmar 59, 5. Royal Crown (2) Aniket 59, 6. Winstar (3) P. Shinde 59, 7. Cold Pursuit (1) Zervan 58.5, 8. Lord And Master (9) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 9. Zacapa (6) S.A. Gray 57.5 and 10. Power Of Thor (--).

1. COLD PURSUIT, 2. PERCIVALE, 3. DALI SWIRL

3.DR. GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00: 1. Treasure Gold (7) Trevor 61, 2. Zarak (3) Aniket 61, 3. Chamonix (8) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 4. She Is On Fire (4) Zervan 57.5, 5. Aira (1) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Alfayiz (9) Antony Raj S 55.5, 7. Hela (5) Bhawani 55.5, 8. Remy Red (2) S.A. Gray 54.5 and 9. Toussaint (6) Parmar 54.

1. TREASURE GOLD, 2. CHAMONIX, 3. SHE IS ON FIRE

4. KUMAR R. DALAL CUP (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. The Bawaji (5) Neeraj 59, 2. Botero (2) Trevor 56.5, 3. Mandeville (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Aah Bella (1) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 5. Animous (3) T.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. BOTERO, 2. MANDEVILLE

5.FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.15: 1. Lagertha (4) Peter 60.5, 2. Pepper (8) Parmar 59.5, 3. Exclusive (3) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 4. Bold Advance (1) Ayyar 56.5, 5. Blazing Bay (13) Bhawani 56, 6. Stars For You (6) Zervan 55, 7. Vikramaditya (2) Antony Raj S 55, 8. Agostino Carracci (5) Trevor 54.5, 9. Cipher (14) Nazil 54.5, 10. My Treasure (7) Yash Narredu 54.5, 11. Zukor (10) Aniket 54, 12. Tarzan (9) Chouhan 53.5, 13. Rhythm Of Nature (12) P. Dhebe 53 and 14. Spirit Bay (11) Zeeshan 49.

1. EXCLUSIVE, 2. AGOSTINO CARRACCI, 3. TARZAN

6. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.45: 1. Frankie (8) Neeraj 56, 2. House Of Lords (5) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Hunar (4) Antony Raj S 56, 4. Magileto (10) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Mufaza (1) Parmar 56, 6. Wordsmith (9) Trevor 56, 7. Balenciaga (6) Zervan 54.5, 8. Golden Lioness (7) Yash Narredu 54.5, 9. King’s Ransom (2) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 10. Thunberg (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. KING’S RANSOM, 2. GOLDEN LIONESS, 3. BALENCIAGA

7. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr.1) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Ahead Of My Time (8) Trevor 56, 2. Arthur (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Coeur De Lion (2) S.A. Gray 56, 4. Dedicated Boy (4) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Dexa (7) Antony Raj S 56, 6. Imperial Power (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Supernatural (1) P.S. Chouhan 56 and 8. Daianne (6) Bhawani 54.5.

1. SUPERNATURAL, 2. AHEAD OF MY TIME, 3. COEUR DE LION

8.HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 — 5.15: 1. Sinner (2) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Aurele (8) Ayyar 58, 3. Shae (5) Zervan 58, 4. Lex Luthor (6) Nazil 57.5, 5. Connaught (1) P. Shinde 57, 6. Dagger’s Strike (4) P. Dhebe 56, 7. Esfir (7) Bhawani 55.5, 8. Song Song Blue (3) Peter 55.5 and 9. Principessa (9) Aniket 49.

1. SINNER, 2. LEX LUTHOR, 3. SHAE

9.LE GRIS CHEVAL PLATE (DIV. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 5.45: 1. Explorer (3) P. Shinde 61.5, 2. Safdar (5) Shahrukh 61, 3. Periwinkle (8) Nazil 60.5, 4. Power Of Neath (10) A. Prakash 60.5, 5. Between Friends (4) T.S. Jodha 60, 6. On Va Danser (1) Aniket 60, 7. Kardashian (9) Peter 59, 8. Special Situation (6) Shelar 58, 9. La Peregrina (2) Bhawani 53 and 10. Grey Falcon (7) Nadeem 49.

1. PERIWINKLE, 2. BETWEEN FRIENDS, 3. ON VA DANSER

Day’s Best: BOTERO

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7,8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.