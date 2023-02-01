HamberMenu
Supernatural, King’s Ransom and Endurance catch the eye 

February 01, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Supernatural, King’s Ransom and Endurance caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (Zameer) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Fighton (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 53, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Democracy (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Capitolium (Neeraj) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Spirit Bay (Zervan) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Inamorata (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Attained (Shelar), Empower (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Monarchy (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Superimpose (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. Trinket (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Urged. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 49, 600/36. Good work. Come Back Please (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Tabriz (rb) 51, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Yukan (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. A Good Chance (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 600/40. Pushed. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Own Voice (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Maransh (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Mirra (Antony Raj) 1-6, 800/51 600/38. Moved well. Jamari (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Shaped well. Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Freedom (Antony Raj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dream Alliance (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/43. Pushed. Liberation (Antony Raj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Midas Touch (Antony Raj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1200m: Divine Thoughts (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Corfe Castle (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Mount Sinai (A. Gaikwad) 1-21, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Dangerous (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Allied Attack (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved freely.

1400m: Rambler (Zervan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/39. Moved well. Northbound (rb) 1-40, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. She is in good shape.

1800m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 2-6, 1400/1-39, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Eased up in the last part.

