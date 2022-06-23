Supernatural, Fortunate Son, Mojito, Theon, Chopin and Speaking Of Love impress
Supernatural, Fortunate Son, Mojito, Theon, Chopin, and Speaking Of Love impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 23).
Inner sand:
1200m: Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. In fine shape.
Outer sand:
600m: Measure Of Time (T.S. Jodha), Belvedere (Nazerul) 43. They worked well. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 44. Moved on the bit.
1000m: Acaster (Vivek) 1-12, 600/43. Maintains form. Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/40.5. Pleased. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-10.5, 600/40. An attractive display.
1200m: Emma (Salman K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. King Louis (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (C.S. Jodha) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Retaians form. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ultimate Striker (G. Vivek), Aceros (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together. Happy Time (T.S. Jodha), Way Of Life (Mark) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Leonardo (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.
1400m: Karanveer (Vishal B) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (T.S. Jodha) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. They moved freely. Chopin (Oliver) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved nicely. Only You (Sandesh) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54.5. In fine shape. Chinky Pinky (Oliver), Dawn Rising (Ajinkya) 1-47, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display.
1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan), The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former put up a pleasing display.
Gate practice — Inner sand:
1400m: Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan), Striking Support (Arvind K) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sleipnir (Ajinkya), Gold Multiplier (Oliver) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Beldona (S.K. Paswan) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out well. Knotty Woods (Dhanu S), Lady Godiva (Ashok), India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 57. They took a smart jump. Stormwatch (Hindu S), Tycoonist (Haseeb A) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Thunderstruck (Arvind S), Moving Ahead (S.K. Paswan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead.
