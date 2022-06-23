Supernatural, Fortunate Son, Mojito, Theon, Chopin and Speaking Of Love impress

June 23, 2022 17:28 IST

June 23, 2022 17:28 IST

Supernatural, Fortunate Son, Mojito, Theon, Chopin, and Speaking Of Love impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 23).

Inner sand:

1200m: Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Measure Of Time (T.S. Jodha), Belvedere (Nazerul) 43. They worked well. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Acaster (Vivek) 1-12, 600/43. Maintains form. Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/40.5. Pleased. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-10.5, 600/40. An attractive display.

1200m: Emma (Salman K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. King Louis (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (C.S. Jodha) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Retaians form. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ultimate Striker (G. Vivek), Aceros (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together. Happy Time (T.S. Jodha), Way Of Life (Mark) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Leonardo (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Karanveer (Vishal B) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (T.S. Jodha) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. They moved freely. Chopin (Oliver) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved nicely. Only You (Sandesh) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54.5. In fine shape. Chinky Pinky (Oliver), Dawn Rising (Ajinkya) 1-47, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan), The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former put up a pleasing display.

Gate practice — Inner sand:

1400m: Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan), Striking Support (Arvind K) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sleipnir (Ajinkya), Gold Multiplier (Oliver) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Beldona (S.K. Paswan) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out well. Knotty Woods (Dhanu S), Lady Godiva (Ashok), India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 57. They took a smart jump. Stormwatch (Hindu S), Tycoonist (Haseeb A) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Thunderstruck (Arvind S), Moving Ahead (S.K. Paswan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead.