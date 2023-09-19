ADVERTISEMENT

Supernatural and Time And Tide catch the eye

September 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Pune:

Supernatural and Time And Tide caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Showman (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (Yash) 56, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Shahrukh), Monarchy (rb) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Lazarus (Chouhan), Zucarro (R. Manish) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Mighty Wings (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Time And Tide (Gagandeep), Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Note the former. Buckley (Dashrath), Aloysia (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Rodri (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Precioso (Mosin), Volare (P. Shinde) 1-11, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Lord Fenicia (Srinath), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jerusalem (Yash), Beyond Measure (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Swift (N. Bhosale), La Belle (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: Dangerous (S. Kamble) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Jamari (C. Umesh), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1800m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

