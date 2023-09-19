HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Supernatural and Time And Tide catch the eye

September 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Pune:

Supernatural and Time And Tide caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Showman (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (Yash) 56, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Shahrukh), Monarchy (rb) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Lazarus (Chouhan), Zucarro (R. Manish) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Mighty Wings (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Time And Tide (Gagandeep), Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Note the former. Buckley (Dashrath), Aloysia (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Rodri (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Precioso (Mosin), Volare (P. Shinde) 1-11, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Lord Fenicia (Srinath), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jerusalem (Yash), Beyond Measure (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Swift (N. Bhosale), La Belle (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: Dangerous (S. Kamble) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Jamari (C. Umesh), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1800m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.