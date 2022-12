Supernatural and Juliette catch the eye

December 15, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Mumbai

Supernatural and Juliette caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 15) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Angels Trumpet (N.B. Kuldeep) 41. Easy. Sinner (Mansoor) 38. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 37. Good. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 40. Easy. The Flutist (Zameer) 41. Easy. Enlightened (Shelar) 37. Worked well. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 41. Easy.

800m: Flying Visit (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Attained (Sandesh), Commandment (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Former finished well ahead. Eleos (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Ravishing Form (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Zuccarelli (Trevor), Zborowski (Navnath) 1-11, 600/42. Former better. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Baba (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/o Moonlight Magic/Snowy Day In LA (N.B. Kuldeep), Evening Breeze (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. 2/y/o Azrinaz (Neeraj), Royal Blue (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/41. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Nobility (Dhebe) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Aries (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Supernatural (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. In great heart and should make amends.