ADVERTISEMENT

Supernatural and Arabian Phoenix shine

March 29, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Supernatural and Arabian Phoenix shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 39. Moved fluently. Gangster (rb) 40. Easy. Believe (H.G. Rathod) 41. Easy. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 42. Easy. Whatsinaname (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Raisina Star (Zameer) 53, 600/37. Moved well. Charlie (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Arbitrage (app) 57, 600/43. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Zarak (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mojito (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Good work.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Dexa (Mustakim) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Floyd (Zervan), Uzi (rb) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 800m: Ashwa Bravo (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Jet Typhoon (Nazil) 51, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Madras Cheque (Neeraj), Euphoric (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Former was superior.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Come Back Please (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed. Souza (N. Bhosale), Zborowski (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Pair level.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Tough Cookie (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Cordelia (Chouhan), Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Both moved together freely.

 1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US