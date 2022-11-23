Superlative and Periwinkle show out 

November 23, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai:

Superlative and Periwinkle showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: 2/y/o King’s Love (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Perfect Win (Gore), Tasman (rb) 42, 400/25. They were easy. Teispes (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Lady Di (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Otello (rb), Don’t Be Shy (rb) 54, 600/41. They moved freely. 2/y/o Miranda (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Ame (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Arbitrage (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Phenom (Parmar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Nostalgic (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Ron (C.S. Jodha) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Superlative (V. Jodha), Menilly (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Outlander (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Good work.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Christofle (Chouhan), Democracy (Kirtish) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Former, who was slowly off by two lengths covered the leeway and easily finished five lengths ahead. Harriet (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US