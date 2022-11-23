  1. EPaper
Superlative and Periwinkle show out 

November 23, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai:

Superlative and Periwinkle showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o King’s Love (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Perfect Win (Gore), Tasman (rb) 42, 400/25. They were easy. Teispes (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Lady Di (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Otello (rb), Don’t Be Shy (rb) 54, 600/41. They moved freely. 2/y/o Miranda (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Ame (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Arbitrage (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pleased.

1000m: Phenom (Parmar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Nostalgic (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Ron (C.S. Jodha) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Superlative (V. Jodha), Menilly (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Outlander (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Good work.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Christofle (Chouhan), Democracy (Kirtish) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Former, who was slowly off by two lengths covered the leeway and easily finished five lengths ahead. Harriet (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front.

