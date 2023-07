July 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Pune:

Superlative and Almas showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Flying Scotsman (Zameer), Ameerah (Ranjane) 40. Pair level.

800m: Almas (Ranjane) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Superlative (Ranjane) 54,

600/40. Worked well. Pyrrhus (Shelar), Kiefer (Hamir) 55, 600/42. They were level.

Ugly Truth (Ranjane), Collateral (Zameer) 55, 600/40. Both moved together freely.

Kinzhal (Ranjane), Own Voice (Zameer) 56, 600/41. They were easy.