March 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Super Gladiator and Lionel pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Time (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Praia Do Cassino (rb), Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep) 46. They finished level. Antilope (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Groovin (rb) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Lionel (Salman K) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved fluently.