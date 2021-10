Super Girl, Rays Of Sun, Dashing Beauty and Fast Car please

CHENNAI:

18 October 2021 18:29 IST

Super Girl, Rays Of Sun, Dashing Beauty and Fast Car pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 18).

Outer sand:

800m: Succession (S. Kamble) 58, 600/44. Urged.

1000m: Gallantry (S. Kamble) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Maranello (Md. Farhan Alam) Muktsar’s Brave (Shazad Alam) 46.5.

800m: Nymeria (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved well. Classic Remark (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Princess Sasha (rb) 57, 600/43. Worked well. Fast Car (rb) 53.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Enaksi) (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Still I Rise (rb), Avancia (rb) 1-0, 600/46. They moved together.

1000m: Isle Of Dreams (rb), Torbert (Nikhil Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Whistling Strait) (Manikandan), Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. They impressed. Yours Forever (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Handy. Super Girl (Manikandan), Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/40. They pleased, former finished two lengths in front. Dashing Beauty (Manikandan), Azeria (Koshi Kumar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They strode out well. Radical Review (Nikhil Naidu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Come Calling (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/46. Easy. Star Elegant (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/47. Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Dream Vision) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - A La Votre) (Azad Alam) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Former finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Star Goddess) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.

1200m: Rhiannon (N. Murugan) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Benin Bronze (rb) -29.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Welcome Chakkaram (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

Gate practice - Inner sand:

1000m: Beauregard (Sham Kumar), A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Just Julie) (Nikhil Naidu), Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-6.14. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Ashtoh) (S. Kamble), Wonderful (rb) 1-9.05. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu), Emissary (S. Kabdhar), Sinatra (rb) 1-3.86. Windsor Walk, who finished two lengths in front, was the pick. Berrettini (rb), Cavallo Vicente (rb), Royal Symbol (rb) 1-7.76. They jumped out well. Rajputana (rb), A 2-y- (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Desert Conqueror) (rb) 1-8.49. First two named finished together in front. Star Romance (S. Kamble), Lucky Twenty One (rb) 1-10.66. They took a good jump. Annexed (rb), Star Fling (Shahar Babu), Apache Outlaw (rb) 1-2.35. First two named jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Relentless) (rb), Majestic Wind (Sham Kumar), Glorious Eversong (Nikhil Naidu) 1-4.89. A fit trio. Coup De Etait (Shazad Alam), The Rebel (Md. Farhan Alam), Choice (rb) 1-4.98. Coup De Etait finished five lengths ahead of the pair.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Inner sand:

1000m: War Emblem (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Star Elegant (rb), Sifan (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/46.

1200m: Shield Maiden (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. They were eased up.