Super Girl, Dreams and Epiphany catch the eye

Super Girl, Dreams and Epiphany caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Benevolence (J. Chinoy) 41. Easy. Epiphany (Pradeep) 36.5. Good.

800m: Fanfare (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Nekhbet (Kharadi) 55, 600/41. Easy. Candescent Star (Merchant) 55, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Eagleinthesky (Srinath) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Dreams (Pradeep) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mikayla’s Pride (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Super Girl (Parmar), Flying Dragon (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Galloping Goldmine (C.S. Jodha), Divija (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Memorable Eyes (J. Chinoy), Free Gold (David Egan) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Rogue One (Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Intense Approach (V. Jodha), Zaeim (Nicky Mackay) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. They finished level freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Macau (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Direwolf (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. Wafy (J. Chinoy), Sehmat (Peter) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Noted on Feb. 12 — inner sand:

800m: Spiro Spero (Santosh), Cabo Da Roca (Malam) and Retained Asset (Daman) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Leitir Mor/Majeez (Akshay), Pezula (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rio Ronaldo (Peter) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Pushed.

Outer sand:

600m: Highdare (Kadam), Sharareh (rb) 41. Pair easy.