Super Angel for Man Of The Match Plate

December 24, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Hyderabad:

The six-year-old mare Super Angel has an edge over her rivals in the Man Of The Match Plate, the main event of Saturday’s (Dec. 24) races here.

1. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45 p.m.: 1. Avancia (2) Deepak Singh 60, 2. My Master (4) Afroz Khan 55, 3. Eastern Blaze (8) Gaurav Singh 54, 4. Life’s Living (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 5. Big Boy (3) B. Nikhil 53, 6. Fresh Hope (1) Surya Prakash 52.5, 7. Samrat (5) Mohit Singh 52.5 and 8. Varenna (6) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. AVANCIA, 2. VARENNA, 3. LIFE’S LIVING

2. COMMON LAND PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Flying Hooves (2) Aneel 56, 2. Lucky Zone (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 3. Only The Brave (3) Koushik 56, 4. Thunder Knight (7) B.R. Kumar 56, 5. Alexina (6) Santosh Raj 54.5, 6. Miss Maya (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Nkalanzinzi (4) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 8. Proud Girl (5) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. MISS MAYA, 2. LUCKY ZONE, 3. NKALANZINZI

3. TRADE FAIR PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. Unsung Hero (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Carlisle (6) Afroz Khan 58.5, 3. Dyanoosh (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 4. Ok Boss (9) Md. Ismail 55.5, 5. Mind Reader (3) R.S. Jodha 55, 6. Stag’s Leap (5) A.A. Vikrant 55, 7. Four One Four (1) Aneel 54.5, 8. All Time Legend (7) G. Naresh 53.5, 9. Classy Dame (2) Md. Ekram Alam 53.5 and 10. Costello (8) Sonu Kumar 53.5.

1. UNSUNG HERO, 2. CARLISLE, 3. STAG’S LEAP

4. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Francis Bacon (6) Kuldeep S 61, 2. Exclusive Spark (10) Mohit Singh 60, 3. Team Player (2) Afroz Khan 58.5, 4. Hero Of The East (8) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Sweet Whisper (3) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 6. Forever Bond (1) Surya Prakash 55, 7. Akash (4) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 8. My Way Or Highway (5) Abhay Singh 52.5, 9. China Town (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 50.5 and 10. Black Opal (7) Santosh Raj 50.

1. EXCLUSIVE SPARK, 2. FRANCIS BACON, 3. HERO OF THE EAST

5. MAN OF THE MATCH PLATE (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3.45: 1. Super Angel (5) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Kesariya Balam (2) G. Naresh 58, 3. Mark My Day (6) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 4. Royal Grace (3) Afroz Khan 54.5, 5. Akido (4) Gaurav Singh 54 and 6. Lifes Song (1) Akshay Kumar 54.

1. SUPER ANGEL, 2. LIFES SONG

6. WANAPARTHY CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Angelita (2) B. Nikhil 60, 2. Miss Little Angel (6) B.R. Kumar 60, 3. General Atlantic (7) Mukesh Kumar 57, 4. Pleroma (1) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 5. Crimson Rose (8) Abhay Singh 55.5, 6. Fly Tothe Stars (3) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Only My Way (5) Aneel 55.5 and 8. Thanks (4) Kuldeep S 55.

1. THANKS, 2. PLEROMA, 3. GENERAL ATLANTIC

7. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. London Bell (7) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Milton Keynes (4) Afroz Khan 58.5, 3. Tantalising Star (3) Surya Prakash 58, 4. Apex Star (1) A.A. Vikrant 57, 5. Stoic Hero (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57, 6. Inderdhanush (6) Abhay Singh 56.5, 7. Track Blazer (5) Santosh Raj 56.5 and 8. Saint Emilion (8) Gaurav Singh 56.

1. MILTON KEYNES, 2. STOIC HERO, 3. TRACK BLAZER

Day’s Best: UNSUNG HERO

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.