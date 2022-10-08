Sunrise Ruby, Mad Love, Iron Age, Kings Ransom and Thunberg show out

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 08, 2022 17:57 IST

Sunrise Ruby, Mad Love, Iron Age, Kings Ransom and Thunberg showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 8) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Pride's Angel (Vinod), Remus (Mansoor) 39. Pair moved freely. Liberation (Bhawani) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Better Half (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Il Divino (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Teresita (Trevor) 57, 600/43. Easy. Buckley (Ajinkya), Truth And Dare (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Thunberg (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Northern Singer (M. Alam) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Victoria Peak (Vinod), The President (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Weronika (Rupesh), Habibi (Mosin) 50, 600/38. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Iron Age (Mansoor) 49, 600/37. Pleased. 2/y/os Irish Gold (Mosin), Mi Arion (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Roderic O' Connor/Star Of Venus (Vinod), Leitir Mor/Queens Guest (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/os Smuggler's Cove/Adulation (Rupesh), Good Deeds (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Kariena (Late Karyna) (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Should make amends. Kinnara (Trevor), Emrys (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Both were well in hand and finished level. Mad Love (Trevor), Mojo (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Intense Belief (Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Inamorata (Trevor), Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

1200m: Beyond Measure (Neeraj), 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Kirkines (Neeraj), Right To Privacy (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: Sunrise Ruby (Shahrukh), Monarchy (Nazil) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed.

1800m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Zborowski (app) 2-9, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former.

