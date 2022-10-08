Sunrise Ruby, Mad Love, Iron Age, Kings Ransom and Thunberg show out

Sunrise Ruby, Mad Love, Iron Age, Kings Ransom and Thunberg showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 8) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Pride's Angel (Vinod), Remus (Mansoor) 39. Pair moved freely. Liberation (Bhawani) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Better Half (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Il Divino (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Teresita (Trevor) 57, 600/43. Easy. Buckley (Ajinkya), Truth And Dare (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Thunberg (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Northern Singer (M. Alam) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Victoria Peak (Vinod), The President (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Weronika (Rupesh), Habibi (Mosin) 50, 600/38. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Iron Age (Mansoor) 49, 600/37. Pleased. 2/y/os Irish Gold (Mosin), Mi Arion (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/os Roderic O' Connor/Star Of Venus (Vinod), Leitir Mor/Queens Guest (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/os Smuggler's Cove/Adulation (Rupesh), Good Deeds (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Kariena (Late Karyna) (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Should make amends. Kinnara (Trevor), Emrys (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Both were well in hand and finished level. Mad Love (Trevor), Mojo (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Intense Belief (Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Inamorata (Trevor), Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

1200m: Beyond Measure (Neeraj), 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Kirkines (Neeraj), Right To Privacy (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: Sunrise Ruby (Shahrukh), Monarchy (Nazil) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed.

1800m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Zborowski (app) 2-9, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former.