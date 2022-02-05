Sunrise Ruby bags Smasher Trophy

Trainer Hosidar Daji’s Sunrise Ruby ridden by P. Trevor won the Smasher Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Feb. 5) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd.

1. HUNT FOR GOLD PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: LAGERTHA (Peter) 1, Blazing Bay (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 3 and On Va Danser (Aniket) 4. Not run: Gusty Girl. 1-3/4, 2 and Nk. 1m 11.63s. ₹30 (w), 14, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 218, Q: 156, Tanala: 280 and 135. Favourite: Lagertha.

Owners: M/s. Herbert Eugene Edwards, Farshid R. Yezdagardi & Kapil Bahl. Trainer: Asad Siddiqui.

2. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: FLAMING LAMBORGINI (Antony Raj S.) 1, Spinoza (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Multistarrer (Neeraj) 3 and Flaming Fire (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 4. 1m 36.86s. ₹38 (w), 22 and 19 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 150, Q: 96, Tanala: 662 and 370. Favourite: Flaming Fire.

Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. TUTANKHAMUN PLATE (DIV. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: WAVERUNNER (Kaviraj) 1, Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 2, Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 3 and Jughead (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Magical Rays and Noble King. 3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m 00.28s. ₹15 (w), 10, 16 and 16 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 57, Q: 43, Tanala: 149 and 63. Favourite: Waverunner.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. R. Rashid & Ms. Roohi Ommerbhoy Jaikishan. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

4. MYRTLEWOOD PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MANDEVILLE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Royal Alamdaar (Aniket) 2, Key To The Mint (Parmar) 3 and Hela (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 4. 2m 33.83s. ₹16 (w), 11 and 58 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 134, Q: 212, Tanala: 338 and 73. Favourite: Mandeville.

Owners: Mr. Shomenath Roy Chowdhury, Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agricultural Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Achutan Siddharth, Jeet Banerjee, Joydeep Datta Gupta & Prashant S. Deshpande. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. HUNT FOR GOLD PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: REMUS (Antony Raj S.) 1, Fassbinder (Zervan) 2, Northern Singer (Aniket) 3 and Pepper (Parmar) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and Lnk. 1m 11.53s. ₹25 (w), 13, 10 and 90 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 109, Q: 122, Tanala: 1,822 and 1,366. Favourite: Remus.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mrs. Liane Luthria, M/s. Jehangir Mehta & Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. SMASHER TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SUNRISE RUBY (Trevor) 1, Northern Lights (Parmar) 2, Pride’s Angel (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Revelator (Nazil) 4. 1m 22. 96s. ₹23 (w), 17 and 17 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 67, Q: 30, Tanala: 58 and 23. Favourite: Northern Lights.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

7. ETERNAL FLAME PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MIDAS TOUCH (Bhawani) 1, Fairmont (Neeraj) 2, Lord Byron (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Verdandi (Rupesh) 4. Not run: Baku. Hd, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 38.91s. ₹121 (w), 24, 18 and 11 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 720, Q: 335, Tanala: 1,007 and 292. Favourite: Lord Byron.

Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Note: In this race Hawk Eye (Antony Raj up) suddenly stopped galloping and dislodged the rider near 800m. Fernando (Sharukh astride), who was racing behind Hawk Eye, stumbled and also dislodged his rider. Both the jockeys escaped unhurt.

8. TUTANKHAMUN PLATE (DIV. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: HUNTING GODDESS (Kirtish) 1, Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 2, Hilma Klint (Aniket) 3 and Hilad (Shahrukh) 4. 3-1.4, 4 and Sh. 58.63s. ₹17 (w), 11, 26 and 41 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 56, Q: 51, Tanala: 476 and 321. Favourite: Hunting Goddess.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,874 (167 tkts.), 30%: 399 (336 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 887 (21 tkts.), (ii) 645 (41 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 1,758 (23 tkts.), 30%: 369 (47 tkts.).