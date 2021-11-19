Races

Sunrise and Star Is Born show out

Sunrise and Star Is Born showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 19) morning.

Sand track:

800m: The Awakening (Yash) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Flaming Fire (Yash) 57, 600/43. Easy. 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (Nadeem), Tail Event (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Alastair (Parmar), Spinoza (Chouhan) 51.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Botero (C. Umesh), Souza (Kaviraj) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Tarzan (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Brave Eagle (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Sun Gold (C. Umesh), Emrys (Mosin) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Star Is Born (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Latter joined at 1000m.

1600m: Sunrise (Kirtish), Alicia (Chouhan) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Latter was eased up. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-54.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.


